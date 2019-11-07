Willie B. Irby Jr.

Willie B. Irby, Jr. Funeral services for Mr. Willie B. Irby, Jr. will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Second Nazareth Baptist Church, 2300 Elmwood Avenue, with burial in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Friday, and the Omega Service of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. will begin at 10:30 a.m. Viewing will be held Thursday from 2:00 until 9:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: his wife, Natalie McDonald Irby; daughter, Kristen Irby (Gerard) Ingram; son, Derek H. Irby; brothers, Tommy Irby, Jacob Irby, and Edmond Irby; sister, Marsha Irby; two grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 7, 2019
