Willie Kate Jackson Ginyard Willie Kate Jackson Ginyard July 5, 1943- August 27, 2020 went to be in the loving arms of the Lord. Mrs. Ginyard was a native of Yemassee, SC and the daughter of the late Edgar and Kate Jackson. Mrs. Ginyard was predeceased by her daughter Latia Rochelle Ginyard. Mrs. Ginyard leaves behind her loving family to cherish her memory including her husband of 59 years, Daniel Ginyard of Beaufort, SC, a son Dennis Jackson (Rosie) of Manhattan KS; five daughters Iris Ginyard Hines of Eustis, FL, Jacquelina Ginyard Brown (Elliott deceased), of Atlanta, GA, Sheryl Ginyard Saunders (Shawn) of Mascoutah, IL, Tracey Ginyard Johnson (Rick) of New Baden, IL, and Melanie Ginyard Simmons (John) of Orlando, FL; 18 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, her beloved brother Benjamin Jackson (Dora Lee) of Yemassee, SC, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Funeral services will be conducted by Young Funeral Home, Yemassee, SC where visitation will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 6:00 - 8:00 pm and burial will be at Beaufort National Cemetery September 4 at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, please make monetary donations to Joe's Place, 1032 Hartman Lane, O'Fallon, IL 62269.



