Willie Mae Pope
1954 - 2020
Willie Mae Pope
March 31, 1954 - November 24, 2020
Charleston, South Carolina - Willie Mae Pope, 66, of Charleston, SC, and formerly of Saint Helena Island, SC, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Family and friends may view her on Thursday, December 3, 2020, between the hours of 8:00 AM - 10:30 AM, in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Her Private Home Going Service will be held later that day and will be live streamed. Burial will follow in Saint Helena Island, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414.
You may view her full obituary, view the live stream service, or send a memorial message to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.


Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Service
08:00 - 10:30 AM
Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
November 30, 2020
We didn't talk often but when we did we'd make up for lost time. Love you and you will be missed by all!
Stacey Swinson
Family
November 29, 2020
To Sis Pope’s family she was a great and loving person and she will be missed at the church, we love her but God loved her more. To her family you all have our deepest sympathy. SIP My Sister in Christ
Rev. Ethel Nelson & Family
Friend
November 29, 2020
I knew her from singing with the praise and worship group also the Senior and Gospel choir's. She will be truly missed. I pray for the family for healing strength during this time.
Theresa Nelson
Friend
November 29, 2020
Rest in peace our sister in Christ. Lovely Hill Missionary Baptist church will truly miss you. Thank you for being a good and faithful servant of the Lord. You touched so many people's lives in and out of the church. I am blessed that God put you in my path. On behalf of the trustees at Lovely Hill we wish our heart felt condolences to the family. Love you sister Pope.
Brother in Christ
Friend
