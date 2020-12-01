Willie Mae Pope
March 31, 1954 - November 24, 2020
Charleston, South Carolina - Willie Mae Pope, 66, of Charleston, SC, and formerly of Saint Helena Island, SC, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Family and friends may view her on Thursday, December 3, 2020, between the hours of 8:00 AM - 10:30 AM, in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Her Private Home Going Service will be held later that day and will be live streamed. Burial will follow in Saint Helena Island, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414.
You may view her full obituary, view the live stream service, or send a memorial message to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
