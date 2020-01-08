Winifred Fenner-Taylor Winifred Fenner-Taylor died of Breast Cancer on January 2, 2020. Winifred was born in Summit, NJ, and graduated from the University of Rochester in 1971 with a degree in Nursing. She was a Public Health Nurse, a Labor and Delivery Nurse, and a Newborn and NICU Nurse. Winifred worked at Beaufort Jasper Comprehensive Health Clinic and Hilton Head Hospital in L&D. Above all, Winifred was a Believer, and her passion in life was service. Winifred went on medical mission trips to Kenya, Kosovo, Haiti, El Salvador, Belize, and Pittsburgh, and on disaster relief trips with Samaritan's Purse. She was a volunteer with Family Promise, My Father's House, Second Helpings, Good News Club, God's Goods, Vacation Bible, Princess Warriors, Hand of Hope Ministries, CRU Ministries, and was part of the core team for the Saturday Night Ministry "Come As You Are." She is survived by her husband Michael Taylor, her children Matthew and Bethany Caputo, her daughter-in-law Dannette Mehalik, and her sister Christina Bates. The Celebration of Life Service for Winifred will be held on Friday, January 10 at the Church of the Cross at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Winifred to Samaritan's Purse.

