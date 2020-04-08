Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winifred Palmer Meyer. View Sign Service Information Island Funeral Home & Crematory 4 Cardinal Road Hilton Head Island , SC 29926 (843)-681-4400 Send Flowers Obituary

Winifred (Winnie) Palmer Meyer Winifred (Winnie) Palmer Meyer, 94, died March 21, 2020 on Hilton Head, South Carolina. She was born in Maplewood, N.J. in the house built by her dad, the only daughter of Elvira and Alex Palmer, natives of Sweden. Her summers were spent at Lake Mohawk, N.J. where she enjoyed swimming, canoeing, fishing and walking along the boardwalk. Winnie was an accomplished pianist and organist, beginning piano lessons at age 5 and playing the organ at Prospect Presbyterian Church in Maplewood and for weddings of friends. At age 18 she won the N.J. State Contest for young organists. Winnie graduated from Columbia High School in Maplewood and from N.J. State Teachers College, now known as the College of New Jersey. Winnie's teaching career began in Pompton Plains, N.J. and later in Summit, N.J. where she taught 2nd grade. Winnie met her husband, William (Bill) Meyer at the Jersey shore. They married in 1950 and lived in New Providence, N.J. where they raised their three daughters, Christine Kohlhepp (Andrew) - Hilton Head, Wendy Dopp (Steven) Charleston, and Kim Kiyosaki (Robert) Phoenix. The family loved their summers at the Jersey shore. And Winnie loved driving her Triumph TR-3 sports car, everywhere, with the top down. Winnie was independent, positive and had a young spirit. She passed all of that on to her daughters. In 1971 the family moved to Portland, Oregon where Bill accepted a new job in the printing industry. They moved into a lakefront home in Lake Oswego and had great memories of taking their boat out for cocktail cruises, waterskiing and watching the 4th of July fireworks. For Winnie, Portland offered tennis at Waverly Country Club, skiing at Mt. Hood, and the many plays and symphonies in the area. In 1977, when her husband retired, they moved to Hilton Head and built a home in Port Royal Plantation overlooking the Barony Golf Course. Winnie loved the relaxing atmosphere, long walks and picnics at the beach with family & friends, and simply sitting in the rocking chairs at the Beach House gazing out on the blue sea. Winnie could often be seen driving her blue BMW sports car, top down of course, all around the island. Winnie loved to dance and she loved to travel. She and Bill shared many wonderful adventures together in Hawaii, throughout the U.S. and on various trips and cruises throughout Europe. Winnie is survived by her two daughters, Wendy and Kim, (recently losing her oldest daughter, Chris, to cancer), her three sons-in-law, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Winnie was a fabulous mother, mother-in-law, grandma and great grandma. To her family and friends she was an inspiration of living life fully. We will miss her dearly. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

