Achilles N. Makris, 88
1932 - 2020
Lynn - Mr. Achilles N." Alex" Makris, 88 years old of Lynn, died in Salem Hospital after a brief illness. He is the husband of Rina . He was born in Kiparisi, Logganiko, Greece, the son of the late Nikolaos and Hariklia Makris. He was raised in Logganiko, Greece and attended schools there. He lived in Lynn for many years.
Achilles served in the Greek Army. He was a self-employed restaurant owner who supported the Greek Community of Lynn in various roles.
He is survived by his wife Rina Makris of Athens Greece, his daughter Toula Kalogirou of Athens, his grandchildren Lefteris and Achilles Kalogirou both of Athens. He leaves his sister Maria Makris of Lynn, Spiros Makris of Lynn, Tom Makris of Ipswich, and Panos Makris of Montreal, Canada. He leaves his nieces and nephews, Ilias "Louie" Makris of Lynn, Louis and Nick Markos of Lynn, Hariklia Makris of Rowley, Maria Makris of Ipswich, Nick Makris of Haverhill and Maria Mossad of Montreal. He is the brother of the late Alexandros Makris, Ioannis Makris, Pangiota Markos, Eleni Balisis and Georgia Tsolis, including several nieces and nephews in Greece.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM in St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Lynn. A visitation period will be from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM in the Church prior to his funeral. Adhering to the guidelines set by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, visitation will be limited. Donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 54 South Common Street, Lynn, Massachusetts 01902. Arrangements by the Solimine Funeral Home, Lynn. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
.