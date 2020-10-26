1/1
Altagracia Bello de Sanchez
1925 - 2020
Altagracia Bello de Sanchez, 95

1925 - 2020

Lynn - Altagracia Bello de Sanchez, age 95, a longtime resident of Lynn, passed away on October 22, 2020, surrounded by loved ones and peacefully at home. Altagracia came from the Dominican Republic with her husband and 7 children. She raised her beautiful children, and helped raise all of her grandchildren. She was the glue that kept everyone together. She had opened doors for her family to be able to come to the U.S., and be successful, safe and happy together. Her love and care inspired everyone to be better and everyone has recognized all her hard work. She was very dedicated. She is survived by her immediate family which includes her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Service Information: Visiting hours will be held for Altagracia in the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple Street Lynn, MA 01904 on Monday, October 26th, 2020 from 4-8PM, and a ceremony will be held on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 from 11AM to 12PM.

Please come and say goodbye to this beautiful soul. Flowers and condolences may be sent directly to the funeral home. To share a memory or leave online condolences please visit www.cuffemcginn.com.


Published in Item Live on Oct. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cuffe McGinn Funeral Home
