Andrew Zagdan-Gross, 71
Formerly of Lynn - Andrew Zagdan-Gross, 71, of Haverhill and formerly of Lynn, MA passed away October 19, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on Nov. 3, 1948 in Hanau, Germany, son of the late Witold and Theadosia (Gut) Zagdan-Gross.
Andrew came to the U.S. in 1950 and was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School.
He served in the U.S. Army for over 20 years and later was employed at the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, MD for several years. Andrew enjoyed military history and war games.
He is survived by his brother Richard Zagdan-Gross and his wife Nancy of Lynn; 2 nephews Eric and his wife Yumi and their daughter Jessica, Daniel and his wife Kristen and their children Cameron and Oliver; his niece Vicki and her husband Matthew Boraiza.
Service Information: A private memorial service with military honors will be held at the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Home, 106 Summer St. Haverhill. Interment will be held in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA.
