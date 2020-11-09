Arthur J. Frawley, 88
1932 - 2020
Lynnfield - Arthur J. Frawley, Jr. passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020 at the age of 88. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann (McGarry) Frawley, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. Arthur was the patriarch of the Frawley Family and his steady presence, wise and measured council to friends and family will be missed.
Born in Lynn on May 21, 1932 he was the son of the late Arthur J. and Lillian (Feeney) Frawley. Arthur attended St. Mary's High School in Lynn, and was a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross and Boston University Law School. An attorney in practice for over 50 years, he served as an Assistant District Attorney in Massachusetts and Assistant Register of Probate in Essex County, before joining private practice in probate and family law. He was a member of the Massachusetts and American Bar Associations.
Arthur was also a U.S. Army veteran, in active duty and reserve.
Arthur was a longtime member and former president of Salem Country Club in Peabody, where he was an avid golfer and a regular at social gatherings. He loved spending time at the family home in North Conway, NH, and especially enjoyed his days skiing at Cranmore Mountain.
For the past several years, Arthur resided at Brightview Senior Living in Danvers but had previously been a longtime Lynnfield resident. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Church.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Frawley was predeceased by his daughter Susan Frawley and his son Andrew Frawley. He is survived by his daughter Deborah Bates and husband Jeff of Danvers; son Arthur Frawley III and wife Jamie of Montgomery, Alabama; six grandchildren Ryan, Kelly, and Kaitlyn Bates; Arthur, Hope, and Helen Frawley; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Service Information: Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday from 9-11am. A private interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery, Lynnfield.
Expressions of sympathy in Arthur's name may be made to Care Dimensions
, 75 Sylvan St. Suite B102, Danvers, MA 01923.
COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. Those attending visitation should wear a mask and are asked to kindly pay their respects to the family and exit the building to allow for all visitors to greet the family.