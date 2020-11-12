Barbara A. (Ingerton) Marrin
1940 - 2020
Lynn - Barbara A. (Ingerton) Marrin, age 80, of Lynn, died suddenly at her home on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was the wife of the late Donald F. Marrin. Born in Boston and raised in Wakefield and Lynn, she was the daughter of the late David and Mary T. (McTague) Ingerton. She was a graduate of St. Mary's Girls High School, class of 1958. She had lived in Lynn for the greater part of her life, moving to Boca Raton, FL for ten years after her retirement. She returned to Lynn in 2009.
Barbara had worked for the Commonwealth of MA Trial Court as a Court Officer at Essex Superior Courthouse in Salem from 1979 until her retirement in 1999. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, and was extremely fond of her children's pets. She enjoyed her weekly card games with the girls, and loved to go to lunch with her daughters and her friends.
She is survived by her three daughters; Susan E. Marrin of Peabody, Maureen A. Marrin of Woburn, and Christine P. Marrin of Lantana, FL; four grandchildren; Taryn A. Sheehan of Peabody, Corey D. Sheehan of Revere, Justin M. Ruiz of Peabody, and Eugene C. Wiswall of Lantana, FL; two great-grandchildren; Sofia M. Tadjer of Peabody and Tyler M. Sheehan of Revere; her sister; Sheila M. Carey of Lynn; her sister-in-law, Phyllis Hazel of Lynnfield; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Donald Robert Marrin, and sister-in-law of the late Kenneth J. Marrin and Henry C. Marrin.
Service Information: Her visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 3-7PM in the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 426 Broadway (Rt 129), Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited and are expected to adhere to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of MA and the CDC, which limits the visitation to 40 family members and friends at a time. Her funeral mass in St. Pius V Church will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com