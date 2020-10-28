Barbara J. Delaney, 53
DANVERS - Barbara J (Woodland) Delaney, 53, of Danvers and formerly of Lynn, died Saturday evening at Massachusetts General Hospital following a lengthy illness.
Born in Lynn, she was the daughter of Joanne (Soderholm) Woodland and the late David Woodland, Sr. She was raised and educated in Lynn and was a graduate of Lynn English High School, class of 1985. She has lived in Danvers for the past ten years.
Barbara first worked for Star Market in Lynn for several years and later volunteered at the Salem Connection at the Pioneer Club. She spent many hours cooking, going on trips and spending time with her many friends there.
Barbara is survived by her four beloved daughters, Ashley and her husband Wayne Rock of Bennington, VT, Melissa and her husband Adam Provost of Haverhill, MA, Charlotte Delaney of Haverhill, MA, and Heather Delaney of Saugus, MA, her two brothers and sister-in-law, David and Laurie Woodland of Shirley, MA, and John Woodland of Lynn, MA, and by her sister and brother-in-law, Carla and Mostafa Bahraoui of Lynn, MA.
Service Information: Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St, Peabody to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Due to COVID and Church restrictions, the funeral service will be held privately on Saturday at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Assumption Church, Grove St, Lynnfield. Burial will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Lake St, Peabody. All attendees are required to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing as well. For directions and on-line obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com