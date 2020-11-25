1/
Barbara Jean (Mohla) Kellar
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jean (Mohla) Kellar, 93

1927 - 2020

Alton, NH - Barbara died peacefully on November 10, 2020 at her home in Alton, NH. Barb was born in Stoneham MA, on April 18, 1927 to John and Iva Mohla. She grew up in Wakefield, MA, along with her five siblings. She attended Wakefield High School and graduated in 1945.

Barb worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone Company, "Ma Bell," where she met her husband of 44 years, John (Jack) Kellar. She and Jack lived in Wakefield with their three children. In 1968, they permanently moved to Alton, after spending many memorable years at their camp in West Alton on Lake Winnipesaukee, which they built after the Hurricane of '54.

Barb loved to ski, hike and travel. She always had a smile and kind word to share with others. She shared many adventures throughout her life with Jack. She continued to travel, play golf and enjoy family with her lifelong friend, P. Raymond Leather, whom she married in 2000.

Barb is survived by her children: David and wife Lesley Kellar of Alton, Kristine Kellar of Wolfeboro, Lisa Noyes of Alton; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Jack in 1993.

She felt blessed to spend her last year of her life in Alton surrounded by her family.

Service Information: A celebration of Barb's life will be held at a later date.

To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Item on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
(603) 755-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc. Funeral Homes, Cremation Service and Monuments

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 24, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Lisa, Ashley and Keith. I have lots of fond memories of your mom as she was a wonderful woman who always had a smile on her face. My thoughts are with all of you and the family.
Terry Waterman
Family
November 20, 2020
Lisa ,Keith , Ashley, and family so sorry to hear of your loss she was a wonderful lady Are hearts go out to you all
David & Susanne Emerson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved