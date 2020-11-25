Barbara Jean (Mohla) Kellar, 93
1927 - 2020
Alton, NH - Barbara died peacefully on November 10, 2020 at her home in Alton, NH. Barb was born in Stoneham MA, on April 18, 1927 to John and Iva Mohla. She grew up in Wakefield, MA, along with her five siblings. She attended Wakefield High School and graduated in 1945.
Barb worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone Company, "Ma Bell," where she met her husband of 44 years, John (Jack) Kellar. She and Jack lived in Wakefield with their three children. In 1968, they permanently moved to Alton, after spending many memorable years at their camp in West Alton on Lake Winnipesaukee, which they built after the Hurricane of '54.
Barb loved to ski, hike and travel. She always had a smile and kind word to share with others. She shared many adventures throughout her life with Jack. She continued to travel, play golf and enjoy family with her lifelong friend, P. Raymond Leather, whom she married in 2000.
Barb is survived by her children: David and wife Lesley Kellar of Alton, Kristine Kellar of Wolfeboro, Lisa Noyes of Alton; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Jack in 1993.
She felt blessed to spend her last year of her life in Alton surrounded by her family.
Service Information: A celebration of Barb's life will be held at a later date.
