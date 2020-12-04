Mrs. Bernice E. Sommerstein



Lynn - Mrs. Bernice Sommerstein, née Bernice Ethel Sachar, of Lynn, Massachusetts, passed away at 95 years of age on November 13, 2020, in Teaneck, NJ, at the home of daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Paul Levites. "Saitch," as Mrs. Sommerstein was known before marriage, graduated Lynn English High School in 1942, and, subsequently, Academie Moderne in Boston where she learned the "finer points of modeling and etiquette."



During World War II, Mrs. Sommerstein and lifetime best friend, the late Ann Hymanson Nussbaum, served as Rosie-the-Riviters joining the ranks of American women welding, riveting and otherwise building ships and aircraft for the armed forces. The two were stationed in Long Beach, California.



Back in Lynn after the war, Mrs. Sommerstein married the late Red Sommerstein; they had six children.



In her late 50s, Mrs. Sommerstein amassed computer skills and entered the business workforce for the first time. Her creative abilities, however, blossomed only as Associate Director of Activities at the Jewish Rehabilitation Center in Salem. The sight of petite Mrs. Sommerstein hauling wheelchair-bound residents into the JRC bus and trucking them to the woods to pick blueberries, to butterfly conservatories, ice-cream-parlors, Red-Sox games, and the zoo…became an event in itself. She would hire musicians and performers; organize Chanukah parties, Purim parties and Pesach Seders; and she initiated the first of what would become the annual JRC float in the Fourth-of-July Parade through Swampscott. The float featured her charges among the roses – and a daughter or daughter-in-law as the Statue of Liberty.



Mrs. Bernice E. Sommerstein, daughter of the deceased Morris and Lena Sachar of Lynn and sister of the late Abbot Sachar, George Sachar, June Salinsky, and Bruce Sachar, leaves behind six children and their spouses: Andrea and Kalman Eller of Israel, Robin Sommerstein and Lee Henley of Los Angeles, Ivy and Dr. Fred Kushner of New Orleans, Wendy and Paul Levites of Teaneck, Arthur and Ann Sommerstein of Marblehead, and John Sommerstein and Lauren Mayhew of Gloucester. She also leaves grandchildren Adam, Jared, Mia, Sara, and Sophie, as well as great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and their children.



Known for her humility and refinement, the beloved Bernice Sommerstein occupies permanent residence in the hearts of her family.



