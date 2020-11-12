Carl W. Herald, 87
1933 - 2020
Burlington, formerly of Saugus - Mr. Carl W. Herald, age 87, died at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington on Monday, November 9 th. He was the beloved husband of Laura (Buckwell) Herald with whom he shared 65 years of marriage.
Born and raised in Saugus, Mr. Herald was the son of the late Charles and Evelyn (Stockhaus) Herald. After graduating from the GE Apprentice Program as a Master Machinist he worked through the ranks at GE with over 42 years of service. He retired as a Plant Manager for the GE Riverworks in Lynn. Carl was also skilled at TV repair and tinkering with HAMM Radio in his earlier years. Carl and his wife Laura spent many years at their camps in both New Hampshire and Maine. His great joy was building and renovating his camps. He enjoyed traveling and served as past King Lion of the Saugus Lions Club. He was a lifelong Saugus resident until moving to Burlington a little over a year ago.
Carl was the loving father of Cynthia Bridges and her late husband Scott of Chester, NH, Gary Herald and his wife Nancy of Hudson, NH, Lisa Butler of Seabrook and her late husband Robert; cherished grandfather of ten grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren; and dear brother of Judith Herald of FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Massachusetts Lions Club Eye Research Fund at www.mlerfi.com/donate
Service Information: At the request of the family, services are private. For condolences, please visit www.BisbeePorcella.com
