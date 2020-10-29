Carole (Wallace) Herbst, 73



Lynn - Carole (Wallace) Herbst 73 Lifelong resident of Lynn passed on Oct 22. Carole was a 1965 Graduate of Classical High Graduating with the High Honor of "Class Clown". She attained a Bachelor's Degree from Marion Court College. Worked at GE for many years. She was predeceased by her only son Jeffrey Herbst and leaves 2 Grandchildren Sydney and Benjamin Herbst from Methuen. She leaves a host of good friends from Kings Beach Towers where she lived for many years. Carole had an outstanding sense of humor and leaves great memories of laughter with all her knew and loved her. She will be missed by all especially by her Best Friend of 62 years Ruth Burke



Service Information: No service information available.



