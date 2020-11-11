Carole M. Saltzman, 82
1938 - 2020
LYNN - Carole M. (Lipson) Saltzman, age 82, passed away peacefully at her home in Lynn on Sunday, November 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles H. Saltzman, Jr., who passed away on June 18, 2020.
Born in Lynn, MA on January 10, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Ida (Repecko) Lipson. Carole was a graduate of Lynn English High School, class of 1955. Following her education, she worked as a bookkeeper for F.B. Harris in Lynn for many years.
To say Carole was an active member of both her community and her family, would be an understatement. From her graduation, she was a member of the committee that handled 1955 Class Reunions for Lynn English High, as well as being a part of their Red & Gray Varsity Club, and East Lynn Pop Warner. Carole also taught the CCD Confirmation Class for many years for St. Pius Church with her husband, and was a leader of the Blue Birds, Cub Scouts, and Boy Scouts. In her free time, she was an avid reader, and loved watching Jeopardy at night with her husband. They also would go to their happy place in Naples, ME any chance they could. Above all else though, Carole was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a mother figure to all who knew her, and was lovingly referred to as "Pia" by her grandchildren.
Carole is survived by her six dear children, Caroline LoPresti and her husband Lt. Anthony LoPresti of Saugus, Anne Roy and her husband Robert of Saugus, Christopher Saltzman of Swampscott, Charles Saltzman of Swampscott, Walter Saltzman of Lynn, and James Saltzman and his wife Christine of Bedford, NH; her 19 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; her two sisters, Dolores Cassidy and her husband Robert, and Juanita Rich and her husband Walter, as well as many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Service Information: Friends and family are welcome to call at the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., Lynn, on Friday, November 13th from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Her Funeral Mass will be held at St. Pius Church, Lynn, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Carole's honor may be made to Care Dimensions
, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.cuffemcginn.com
.