Charlene Nancy Andrews, 79
1941 - 2020
Lynn - Charlene N. Andrews age 79 passed away peacefully at the Sawtelle Hospice Family House on November 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Swampscott, MA on August 17, 1941 and was a lifelong resident of Lynn, MA. Charlene was the daughter of the late Charles and Alma (Goguen) Vose. Following graduation from Lynn English High School in 1959, she worked as an operator at the telephone company, and as a waitress at several area restaurants while raising her children. Later, she worked at Analog Devices in Wilmington, MA and as an administrative assistant to the Dean of Enrollment at Suffolk University until her retirement in 2013 where she enjoyed interacting with the diverse students.
Charlene valued time with family and friends. She was an avid reader (especially of Amish & history), enjoyed summers at the beach, and traveling.
Charlene will be remembered as a supportive, loving, caring mother and grandmother who created a warm and welcoming home for her children, grandchildren, friends and family. She celebrated every milestone in our lives with a homemade meal, a beautifully decorated cake and gifts.
Charlene is survived by her children, Michael Andrews & wife Carolyn of Lynn, Linda Andrews of Stoneham, Lisa Andrews of Amesbury, and Shawn Andrews & wife Heather of Prosper, TX and her six grandchildren, whom she cherished, Daniel, Kyle, Liam, Keelan, Joseph and Keira Andrews. She also leaves her sisters Yvonne Naimo and Janis Vose, her best friend Judy Delisle and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Alma Love, Irene Maher and her brother Charles (Charlot) Vose.
The family would like to especially thank Dr. William Boyd, VNA Hospice and Pallative Care, and the nurses at the Sawtelle Family Hospice House in Reading, MA.
Service Information: In adherence to the guidelines issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, we ask everyone to where a mask. Friends and family are welcome to attend visitation at the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., Lynn, on Wednesday, November 25th from 9 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church , Lynn, at 11 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Carole's honor may be made to Care Dimensions
, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in memory of Charlene to any Pancreatic Cancer foundation of your choice or any foundation that supports United States Veterans.