Charles E. O'Brien, 85
1935 - 2020
Saugus - Of Saugus, formerly of Lynn and Pittsfield – Mr. Charles E. O'Brien, age 85, died at the Lighthouse Nursing and Care Center in Revere on Thursday, October 15 th. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Kilroy) O'Brien with whom he shared 64 years of marriage.
Born in Pittsfield and a former resident of Lynn, Mr. O'Brien was the son of the late James and Hazel (Zink) O'Brien. He had been a resident of Saugus for over 60 years. Charles was a former member of the Hibernian Hall in Lynn. He enjoyed boating from the Lynn Yacht Club and on the Saugus River. A self-employed carpenter, he was obsessed with wood stacking and had many ½ projects which he would start and never finish.
In addition to his wife, Mr. O'Brien is survived by his three children, Charles O'Brien, Jr. and his wife Marianne of Revere, Patricia Hennessy and her partner Mike Monkiewicz of Saugus, and Sandra Hayward of Danvers; five grandchildren, Cory and his wife Erin, Sydney and her husband Chris, Montana, Jennifer and her husband Mark, Charles III and his wife Andrea ; two great grandchildren, Olivia and Cadence. He was predeceased by his three siblings, James O'Brien, Pearl Haynes, and Charlotte Waldron.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Massachusetts at www.alz.org/manh
.
Service Information: Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Monday from 4-7 p.m. A private funeral mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church. Interment Riverside Cemetery in Saugus. Adhering to the state mandate and CDC guidelines, face coverings and proper social distancing will be required. For directions and condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
.