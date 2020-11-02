1/
Charles Porter
1930 - 2020
Charles Porter, 90

1930 - 2020

Wakefield - Charles M. Porter Jr. of Lynnfield passed away on Friday, October 30th at Brightview Wakefield. Born in Lynn on August 1, 1930, he was the son of the late Charles M. Porter and Catherine (O'Hara) Porter. Charlie was a graduate of Lynn English High School, class of 1948 and Calvin Coolidge College. He was a medical service technician with the Packard Instrument Company. Charlie served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of the Lynn Yacht Club, an accomplished sailor and snow skier. He loved to go "up country" to New Hampshire. He was a very active congregant at St. Paul's Church in Lynnfield.

He was the husband of the late Phyllis (Lowe) Porter and stepfather to the late Lynn Pesce of Lynnfield. He is survived by his stepson Lee Kesler and his wife Joanne of Reading, his three grandchildren, Kristin Doherty and her husband Keven of Lynnfield, Andrew Kesler and his wife Meredith of Reading and Emily Riggs and her husband Nathan of Bow, NH. He also leaves seven grandchildren: Cameron, Ryan and Ben Doherty, Reese and Nicholas Kesler, Nora and Connor Riggs.

Service Information: Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of McDonald's Funeral Home in Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Alzheimer's Association. www.alz.org

Published in Item Live on Nov. 2, 2020.
