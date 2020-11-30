Clare D. (Andrews) Karavetsos, 79
1941 - 2020
Saugus - Mrs. Claire Diamond (Andrews) Karavetsos, age 79, of Saugus, passed away on Tuesday at her home. She was the wife of Michael Karavetsos, with whom she shared over 50 years of marriage. Born in Claremont, NH, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Anna (Condogeorge) Andrews. She was raised in Claremont and had lived in Lynn for 20 years before moving to Saugus.
Claire had worked as a hairdresser at the Beauty Lounge in Lynn, as a cashier at Market Basket in Middleton, and as an Aide at Marblehead High School.
She loved to play bingo, watch cooking shows, and cheer on her favorite Boston sports teams. Most important to her though was her family. She devoted herself to and created a supportive, warm, and loving environment for her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons; Eric and Christopher Taylor and George Karavetsos, her daughters-in-law; Darlene Taylor and Marlene Fernandez-Karavetsos; seven grandchildren; Christopher and Nicholas Taylor, Justin Stickney, and George, Alexander, Nicholas, and Cecilia Karavetsos; her brother-in-law and sisters-in-law; Constantine and Artemis Karavetsos and Janice Karavetsos; her cousin, Nick Kallelis; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers; John, Andrew, and Charles Andrews, and her sister; Irene Kallelis.
The family would like to thank Care Dimensions
for the exceptional care given to Claire.
At the request of the family, services under the direction of the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, Lynn, were private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Relatives and friends are encouraged to leave a message of condolence for the family at www.solimine.com