Darryl D. Coulter, 54



1966 - 2020



Peabody - Darryl D. Coulter, 54, of Peabody, passed away early Saturday morning, following a lengthy battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family. He and his wife Frances (Moynihan) Coulter shared 33 years together, 28 years in wedded bliss.



Born in Salem, MA, on January 9, 1966, son of Dave Coulter and Ellie (Singleton) Coulter. He was raised and educated in Peabody, graduating from the Peabody Vocational High School. Besides his loving wife, he is survived by his children, who he loved very much and was so proud of. Daniel P. Coulter USMC, of Peabody, Shelby A. Menard and her husband Jake of NH; his siblings, David B. Coulter of Peabody, and Tracy L. Coulter of Peabody.



He leaves his many, many cousins all over the country which he made so many of his fondest memories with. Also, his aunts and crazy uncles in Kentucky and South Carolina (y'all know who you are).



Darryl enjoyed tinkering with all things mechanical, especially Harley's. His Sunday's were the best of Funday's with his friends, watching sports or going for a ride. Darryl leaves his friends, too many to mention, with such fun memories, jokes, and stories which he could always remember and we all couldn't (except Danny of course).



Service Information: Per his wishes, there will be no services. There will be a celebration of his wonderful life at a later date when we can hug and have more than 5 people there.



