Dawn Marie Deveau
1965 - 2020
Dawn marie Deveau, 55

1965 - 2020

Salem - Dawn Deveau of Lynn, MA passed away on November 6, 2020 at Salem Hospital, at the age of 55. Born and raised in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late Carol and Frank Deveau.

Dawn worked in the service industry most of her life which kept her connected to the city and the friends she cared so deeply for. She made certain her children knew their way around a kitchen, and her passion for cooking in addition to preserving tradition, kept us all close and benefited anyone with an empty stomach who stepped into her kitchen.

Dawn is survived by her children Christopher Galvin of Ipswich, Brittney Deveau of Salem and Steven Deveau of Salem. She is also survived by her grandchildren (Valin, Madison, Gianna, Victoria, Callie, Callie and Handsome), siblings (Sue, Carol, Glen, Wanda, Lynn, Terri, Bobby, Sharon and Cathy), and many nieces, nephews, family and good friends.

Service Information: Services are Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Goodrich Funeral Home https://www.goodrichfuneralhome.com/ in Lynn, MA.

Published in Item Live on Nov. 11, 2020.
