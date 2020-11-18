Debora S. Johnson, 59
1961 - 2020
Lynn - Debora S. Johnson age 59, of Lynn, passed away from failing health on October 18, 2020. She was the loving, thoughtful daughter of Marian K. (Richardson) Johnson and the late William D. Johnson, Jr. Sister of the late William E. and Patricia A. Johnson, she leaves many cousins and friends. She was born on January 20, 1961, during a blizzard, on President Kennedy's Inauguration.
Debbie was a breast cancer survivor. She had been an active member of the 1981 Army National Guard in Fort Jackson, SC. At one time, she worked at Turbo Part, LLC in Peabody as a machinist in Logistics and Quality Control. Debbie Successfully completed the 11th class of the E-Team Machinist Training Program sponsored by G.E. She earned five awards. Debbie was an avid New England sports fan and had played on a local softball team. Her heart of gold attained satisfaction by pleasing others without need for payback. She was constantly helping her mother with house and yard maintenance plus always surprising her with beautiful flowers, cards and hugs.
She loved and spoiled her longtime black and white cat, "Moogie". Debbie had two huge tattoos on her arms; one with yellow roses/"Nana Forever" and one with a unicorn/"Keep it Simple". Debora always used to say that there wasn't an "H" at the end of her name because she had enough "H" in her; a tiny package with a big boom! She became delusional in both thinking and actions as her pain and suffering worsened. Missing you! Empty House! With love, hugs, kisses and broken hearts we say farewell to Debbie till we meet again. The butterflies returned to lift Debbie into the arms of her guardian angel to rest in peace with her sister "Patti" and her brother "Billy". All together again raising hell in heaven. Remembering all the good times we shared eases the pain.
Arrangements by the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, Lynn. Relatives and friends are encouraged to leave a message of condolence at www.solimine.com