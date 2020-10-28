1/
Dennis M. Emberley
Dennis M. Emberley, 63

SAUGUS - Dennis Matthew Emberley of Saugus, MA, the son of the George I. Emberley of Saugus and the late Mary Emberley, passed away at 63 years old in Revere Massachusetts.

Dennis is survived by his daughter Sarah and her husband Fritz Moeckel of Concord, NH, and granddaughters Hana, Marea, and Sadie, Sister Donna Crowley and her husband John of Saugus, MA, brothers Stephen, Kevin and wife Laurie, of Melbourne, Florida, Sister Anne of Saugus, Ellen Perkins of Gilmanton, NH, and sisters Eileen of Weymouth, MA, and Karen Emberley of Saugus, MA.

Dennis was a loving father and grandfather spending hours and many car rides taking his daughter and granddaughters skiing, hiking, bowling, to Friendly's or to the local library. Dennis especially loved showing up with favorite toys that would spoil the kids.

Additionally, Dennis is survived by several nieces and nephews, for whom he was always willing to entertain and provide with hours of fun - taking them camping on Mt. Washington, providing joy rides in his stretch limousine or various Cadillacs, even sponsoring a kids Hot Dog business from a newly purchased hot dog cart.

Dennis was a 1975 graduate of Saugus High School and went on to be a Cadet at Massachusetts Maritime Academy. Dennis worked as a mechanical engineer for Boston area colleges including Harvard, and BU, before earning a Bachelor of Science in Management from Keene State College.

Dennis was an exceptionally gifted athlete; playing varsity baseball at Massachusetts Maritime Academy, and was an exceptional barefoot water skier. He loved every moment he could get out snow skiing.

Dennis was also an avid reader, occupying spare time to visit the MIT Barker Library and browse the stacks of Boston Public Library. Later in life, Dennis obtained his steam turbine Engineering License from the state of Massachusetts, and began working for Beth-Israel Deaconess and Dana Farber supporting their research boiler wings.

Dennis was a true student of the world. A lover of music, he was a tenured professor of the Grateful Dead, Christianity, and Bible trivia. In addition to his love of family, Dennis loved John Candy movies, orange soda, and the three stooges. He was a lifelong Yankees fan, generous of heart, and known for his humor.

Dennis loved deeply and was loved in return. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and his church.

Service Information: In lieu of flowers, donations of time or money can be made to a local organization or to the Lynn Shelter Association or Housing Families in Dennis' name.


Published in Item Live on Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 27, 2020
Grew up on Newhall St with the family. Many memories playing on the street and visiting the family at the cottage on the lake even waterskiing from the dock. So sorry for the loss to the family❤
Barbara MacLaren Chiarello
Friend
