Donald Parker, 90
1930 - 2020
Saugus - Of Saugus – Mr. Donald Parker, age 90, died at the Linden Assisted Living Center in Danvers on Wednesday, November 11th.
Born, raised and a lifelong resident of Saugus, Mr. Parker was the son of the late Harry King and Edna (Pilling) Parker. He was a graduate of Saugus High class of 1948, a Korean War Veteran and was employed at the Lynn GE as a draftsman.
Donald is survived by his brother, George Parker of Saugus as well as seven nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Eleanor Parker Pinkham and brother, Charles Parker. For condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
