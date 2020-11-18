1/
Donald Parker
Donald Parker, 90

1930 - 2020

Saugus - Of Saugus – Mr. Donald Parker, age 90, died at the Linden Assisted Living Center in Danvers on Wednesday, November 11th.

Born, raised and a lifelong resident of Saugus, Mr. Parker was the son of the late Harry King and Edna (Pilling) Parker. He was a graduate of Saugus High class of 1948, a Korean War Veteran and was employed at the Lynn GE as a draftsman.

Donald is survived by his brother, George Parker of Saugus as well as seven nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Eleanor Parker Pinkham and brother, Charles Parker. For condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com.



Published in Item Live on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
