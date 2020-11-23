Donald W. "Skipper" Martin, Jr., 61
1959 - 2020
Gloucester - Donald W. "Skipper" Martin, Jr., 61, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation center in Gloucester. Born in Lynn, he was the son of Donald W. Martin, Sr., and the late Maryellen (Weber) Smith.
Skipper lived most of his life in Beverly. He attended Beverly High School and he liked playing hockey and working with his hands. He enjoyed seeing his brother perform and would often be seen at events or downtown. He was a union roofer and chef until he fell ill. He loved his family and friends and, as surly as he was, he had a good heart. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him.
In addition to his father Donald is survived by his wife Jodi Martin; two daughters Shawna Martin, Sarah Hancock and her husband Dan; one step-daughter Jenelle Santoro; two sisters Ruthann Martin-Rehrmann and her husband Jim, Kim Gnerre and her husband Anthony; three nieces Reena Paradis and her husband Nick, Emma Martin-Rehrmann and her fiancé Chris, Tara Gnerre; one nephew Matthew Martin-Rehrmann ; cousins Kiara, Kelsey, Pam, Patty, Kathy and many others; one grandson on the way; and great nieces and nephews Evan, Cameron, Lauren, Everly, and Max; he was predeceased by his brother Thomas Martin, his step-father William Smith, and his step-mother June Martin.
Service Information: Visiting hours will be held for Donald on Thursday, December 17th, 2020 form 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Information, directions, and condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com