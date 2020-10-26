1/1
Dorothy Bragen
Dorothy Bragen, 85

Andover - Dorothy J. Bragen, 85 of Andover, died on Monday October 19, 2020 in Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence after a long illness. She was born in Lynn, the daughter of the late Frank "Fiddle" and Mollie (Bunaskavich) Bragen. She was raised in Lynn and was a 1954 graduate of Lynn Classical High School. She graduated from Boston University in 1957 with a degree in Business Administration. She then received her Master's Degree in Education from Salem State Teachers college. She has lived in Andover the past 42 years.

Dorothy was a teacher, Vice Principal and Principal in the Lafayette School in Everett. While there she forged bonds with her students who still contact her and are loved by her. She was a First Baseman for the Cagianno All Star Women's Softball Team. She was an outstanding softball first baseman and was recruited by the world Champion Raybestos Brakettes of Stratford, CT. She was a former member of the WIBC, the Woman's International Bowling Congress. In addition to her love of softball, she was an avid gardener and loved animals. She would enjoy her many trips to Foxwoods leaving before dawn and returning in the afternoon. She was a member of the Massachusetts Teachers Association.

She is survived by her life partner and care giver of 60 years Marie Cronin of Andover Several cousins including Mark and Robin Phillips of Salem , their sons, Alan and Nathan Phillips, and Ellen Gartner of Florida, her niece and nephew, Eric Bragen and Kimberly Bain, a sister in law Jelane Bragen of Missouri and her partner's Brother Edward Cronin of Arizona. She also leaves her best friend since 7th grade, Pauline ( Buchette) Batchelder. She is the sister of the late Barry J. Bragen.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Please meet at the Main Gate on Boston Street, Lynn, at 10:45 AM. Arrangements are by the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rte 129) Lynn. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the MSPCA at Neven's Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844


Published in Item Live on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Graveside service
10:45 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Guest Book

October 26, 2020
The Solimine Family and Staff wish to express our sincere sympathy to you. It is our hope that we may be able to make this difficult period more bearable. Please feel free to call on us at anytime, as we are always available for you.
Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway
October 25, 2020
I was sorry to hear about Dottie's passing. She was a great 1st Baseman. I have a lot of memories when we both played for the Caggiano's. I'm glad we had contact with one another. Sorry we never got to go for Lunch.
Rita La Count
Friend
October 23, 2020
Miss Braden was my Second grade teacher. I still say to this day she was by far the best teacher I had.
She knew how kids could be antsy in their seats , so periodically she would allow us to all stand up and sing “head shoulders knees and toes” to get a stretch. She would often talk about her dog Bagels. She was truly the best !!!
I was sad to see this obituary. I stumbled upon it trying to find a friend.
May Miss a Bragen Rest In Peace .
Jane christoforo
Student
