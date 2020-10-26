Dorothy Bragen, 85
Andover - Dorothy J. Bragen, 85 of Andover, died on Monday October 19, 2020 in Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence after a long illness. She was born in Lynn, the daughter of the late Frank "Fiddle" and Mollie (Bunaskavich) Bragen. She was raised in Lynn and was a 1954 graduate of Lynn Classical High School. She graduated from Boston University in 1957 with a degree in Business Administration. She then received her Master's Degree in Education from Salem State Teachers college. She has lived in Andover the past 42 years.
Dorothy was a teacher, Vice Principal and Principal in the Lafayette School in Everett. While there she forged bonds with her students who still contact her and are loved by her. She was a First Baseman for the Cagianno All Star Women's Softball Team. She was an outstanding softball first baseman and was recruited by the world Champion Raybestos Brakettes of Stratford, CT. She was a former member of the WIBC, the Woman's International Bowling Congress. In addition to her love of softball, she was an avid gardener and loved animals. She would enjoy her many trips to Foxwoods leaving before dawn and returning in the afternoon. She was a member of the Massachusetts Teachers Association.
She is survived by her life partner and care giver of 60 years Marie Cronin of Andover Several cousins including Mark and Robin Phillips of Salem , their sons, Alan and Nathan Phillips, and Ellen Gartner of Florida, her niece and nephew, Eric Bragen and Kimberly Bain, a sister in law Jelane Bragen of Missouri and her partner's Brother Edward Cronin of Arizona. She also leaves her best friend since 7th grade, Pauline ( Buchette) Batchelder. She is the sister of the late Barry J. Bragen.
Service Information: A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Please meet at the Main Gate on Boston Street, Lynn, at 10:45 AM. Arrangements are by the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rte 129) Lynn. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the MSPCA at Neven's Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844 Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com