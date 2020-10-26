Dorothy Bragen

Miss Braden was my Second grade teacher. I still say to this day she was by far the best teacher I had.

She knew how kids could be antsy in their seats , so periodically she would allow us to all stand up and sing “head shoulders knees and toes” to get a stretch. She would often talk about her dog Bagels. She was truly the best !!!

I was sad to see this obituary. I stumbled upon it trying to find a friend.

May Miss a Bragen Rest In Peace .



Jane christoforo

Student