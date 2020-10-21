1/1
Douglas Mullins
1986 - 2020
Douglas Mullins, 34

1986 - 2020

Lynn - Douglas Adam "Doug" Mullins, age 34 and lifelong resident of Lynn, died at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born on September 18, 1986 in Salem, MA, he was the beloved son of Kathleen (Sullivan) Mullins of Lynn and Robert Mullins, Jr. of Swampscott. He was raised and educated in Lynn, attended Lynn Public Schools and graduated from Lynn Classical High School in 2004. He later went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree from University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth in 2018. Doug worked as an assembler in the aviation division at General Electric in Lynn and was a member of the IUE-CWA Local 201 Union. He was the head baseball coach for the Lynn English Bulldogs.

Doug had a passion for coaching and coached for many teams and schools. He began his coaching career coaching for American Legion baseball. He then went on to become assistant coach for St. Mary's freshman team, who won the 2015 Division III State Championship. From there, he became the assistant coach for Lynn English football. The following year, he accepted the position of assistant coach for Lynn English varsity baseball. The next season Doug was awarded the position of Head Coach for Lynn English varsity baseball and led the team to the championship play-offs.

Anyone who knew Doug, knew the type of person that he was. He always had a huge smile on his face, he was always there to help anyone who needed anything. This was made obvious by the number of friends he had. Doug's friends were very important to him, and a huge part of his life.

He was the comic relief of the family, until the day he died. Doug felt very fortunate to have his seven nieces and nephews, the youngest who was recently born and named after Doug "little Dougie". They all adored and looked up to "Uncle Doug". He loved his family and made sure we all knew that.

We are all aware that Doug's life was taken from him way too soon, but we feel blessed for the time we had with him.

Doug is survived by his parents, Kathleen "Kathy" Mullins and her companion Jamie Mannion and Robert "Bob" Mullins, Jr. and his companion Mia Manganiello; his loving siblings, David Mullins and his significant other Whitney Woods of Lynn, Rebecca Stephanakis and her husband George of Middleton and Jennifer Melanson and her husband Bryan of Beverly; his significant other Taryn Sheehan and her daughter Sofia Tadjer of Peabody; his adoring nieces and nephews, Mia, Markos, Maximus, Nicholas, Emma, Jacob and Douglas; his grandmother Jane (Leo) Mullins; his aunts and uncles, Jane and Robert Sheridan, Steven and Lisa Mullins, Richard and Sara Mullins, John Mullins ,Mary and Eric Connolly, Joyce Ingoldsby, Juan and Anne Sullivan, Timmy and Dianne Sullivan, Blaise Sullivan, Chris Sullivan and his many cousins and close friends. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Robert Mullins and John Sullivan and Barbara (Randall) Sullivan and his uncle Richard "Dick" Ingoldsby.

Service Information: A Private Funeral Mass will be held in St. Pius V Church, Lynn on Friday, October 23, 2020 and will be livestreamed at www.hostcatholiclynn.org Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Visiting hours will be on Thursday in the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 426 Broadway (Rt. 129), Lynn from 3-7p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and are required to adhere to the guidelines of the CDC, the State of Massachusetts and the Local Board of Health, which allows up to 40 family and friends in the funeral home at a time and all are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. If you are not feeling well, please be considerate of others and stay home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Doug's memory may be made to Osteosarcoma Research at www.mibagents.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Item Live on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
St. Pius V Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 595-1492
October 21, 2020
The Solimine Family and Staff wish to express our sincere sympathy to you. It is our hope that we may be able to make this difficult period more bearable. Please feel free to call on us at anytime, as we are always available for you.
Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway
