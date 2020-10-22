Dozzie Walker, 66
1953 - 2020
Lynn - Dozzie Walker, 66, of Dorchester and Lynn, MA, died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Dozzie was born November 18, 1953 in Boston, MA. He is survived by his wife, his brother, his sister, 7 children and 11 grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave, EAST MILTON SQUARE on Saturday, October 24, from 9:30 – 10:30 AM.
Service Information: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service and interment will be private. For online guestbook, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com