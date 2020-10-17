1/1
Edith Rae (Shukle) Anderson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Rae (Shukle) Anderson, 89

1931 - 2020

Lynn - EPPING, NH: Edith Rae (Shukle) Anderson, 89 of Epping, formerly of Lynn, passed peacefully on October 16, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

Edie was born in Boston, grew up in Stoneham, Peabody, and Lynn, MA. She was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School and the Lynn Hospital School of Nursing. 'Edie from Pedi' was a nurse at Lynn Hospital Pediatric Unit and Nurse Manager for many years. After retirement from Lynn Hospital, she continued her service to the Lynn Community as a Nurse for the City of Lynn and the Department of Public Health/School Nursing.

Edie was predeceased by her: husband Lynn Police Officer Martin 'Mickey' Anderson; parents Revashanker Shukle, MD and Elsie (Walker) Shukle; sister Helen May Hoffman & brother-in-law Frederick Hoffman; and in-laws Alfred & Yvonne 'Little Nanny' Anderson.

Affectionately known as Mimi, Edie will be sadly missed by her children: Kim Marie Anderson of Epping, NH; Kevin & Cathy (Morretti) Anderson of Epping, NH. Grandmother to Tony & Debby Palleschi, Rae Beth & Tim Cheney, and LTJG Kevin Anderson, USCG & Katie Fahey Anderson. Great-grandmother to: Eli & Gianna Palleschi, Ethan & Marshall Cheney, and Fiona & Declan Anderson. Nephews Rick Hoffman & Sherry and Ronald Hoffman & Denise. Niece Cindy Twombly & Jim.

Edie was known for her kindness, thoughtfulness and medical care she lovingly provided to many families and friends in the Lynn Community.

Service Information: Edie's final 'Wine Time' will be set for a future date to be determined.

If you would like to send flowers, please send them to a living loved one in her memory. Memorial donations can be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements entrusted to SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, Lynn. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.Solimine.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Item Live on Oct. 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved