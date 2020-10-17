Edith Rae (Shukle) Anderson, 89
1931 - 2020
Lynn - EPPING, NH: Edith Rae (Shukle) Anderson, 89 of Epping, formerly of Lynn, passed peacefully on October 16, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
Edie was born in Boston, grew up in Stoneham, Peabody, and Lynn, MA. She was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School and the Lynn Hospital School of Nursing. 'Edie from Pedi' was a nurse at Lynn Hospital Pediatric Unit and Nurse Manager for many years. After retirement from Lynn Hospital, she continued her service to the Lynn Community as a Nurse for the City of Lynn and the Department of Public Health/School Nursing.
Edie was predeceased by her: husband Lynn Police Officer Martin 'Mickey' Anderson; parents Revashanker Shukle, MD and Elsie (Walker) Shukle; sister Helen May Hoffman & brother-in-law Frederick Hoffman; and in-laws Alfred & Yvonne 'Little Nanny' Anderson.
Affectionately known as Mimi, Edie will be sadly missed by her children: Kim Marie Anderson of Epping, NH; Kevin & Cathy (Morretti) Anderson of Epping, NH. Grandmother to Tony & Debby Palleschi, Rae Beth & Tim Cheney, and LTJG Kevin Anderson, USCG & Katie Fahey Anderson. Great-grandmother to: Eli & Gianna Palleschi, Ethan & Marshall Cheney, and Fiona & Declan Anderson. Nephews Rick Hoffman & Sherry and Ronald Hoffman & Denise. Niece Cindy Twombly & Jim.
Edie was known for her kindness, thoughtfulness and medical care she lovingly provided to many families and friends in the Lynn Community.
Service Information: Edie's final 'Wine Time' will be set for a future date to be determined.
If you would like to send flowers, please send them to a living loved one in her memory. Memorial donations can be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
.