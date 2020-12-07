1/
Edward P. DuBois
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward P. DuBois, 80

1940 - 2020

Peabody - Edward P. DuBois, of Peabody, died Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was the husband of Annemarie (Berthiaume) DuBois, with whom he shared 44 years of marriage. Born and raised in Beverly, he was the son of the late Payment and Antoinette M. (Soucy) DuBois. He had lived in Peabody for the past 44 years.

Edward worked as a lineman for National Grid for many years until his retirement. He was an avid collector and antique dealer. He loved antiques, coins and war memorabilia. He was a passionate football fan and loved to watch both college football and his beloved Patriots. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Peabody. He was well loved by his many nieces and nephews and will be greatly missed.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; Susan and Joseph Horton of Hinsdale, MA, Mary Jane and Joseph Skahan of Lynn and Theresa Surette of Lynn; his brothers and sisters-in-law; Bill DuBois of Greenville, TX, Tom DuBois and his wife Catherine of Beverly and David DuBois and his wife Catherine of Beverly Farms; as well as his nieces and nephews; Brian and Faith Horton, Ben and Alexandra Horton, Patrick and Crystal Skahan, Joseph and Carmi Skahan, Daniel Skahan, David and Amanda Skahan, Amy and Jeremy Lefave, Kate Surette, David DuBois and April DuBois. He was the brother of the late Philip DuBois and brother-in-law of the late Letty DuBois.

Service Information: Private services were held from the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 426 Broadway (Rt 129), Lynn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 1 Franklin Street, Lynn, MA 01901. Relatives and friends are encouraged to leave a message of condolence for the family at www.solimine.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Item on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 595-1492
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 7, 2020
The Solimine Family and Staff wish to express our sincere sympathy to you. It is our hope that we may be able to make this difficult period more bearable. Please feel free to call on us at anytime, as we are always available for you.
Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved