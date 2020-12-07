Edward P. DuBois, 80
1940 - 2020
Peabody - Edward P. DuBois, of Peabody, died Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was the husband of Annemarie (Berthiaume) DuBois, with whom he shared 44 years of marriage. Born and raised in Beverly, he was the son of the late Payment and Antoinette M. (Soucy) DuBois. He had lived in Peabody for the past 44 years.
Edward worked as a lineman for National Grid for many years until his retirement. He was an avid collector and antique dealer. He loved antiques, coins and war memorabilia. He was a passionate football fan and loved to watch both college football and his beloved Patriots. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Peabody. He was well loved by his many nieces and nephews and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; Susan and Joseph Horton of Hinsdale, MA, Mary Jane and Joseph Skahan of Lynn and Theresa Surette of Lynn; his brothers and sisters-in-law; Bill DuBois of Greenville, TX, Tom DuBois and his wife Catherine of Beverly and David DuBois and his wife Catherine of Beverly Farms; as well as his nieces and nephews; Brian and Faith Horton, Ben and Alexandra Horton, Patrick and Crystal Skahan, Joseph and Carmi Skahan, Daniel Skahan, David and Amanda Skahan, Amy and Jeremy Lefave, Kate Surette, David DuBois and April DuBois. He was the brother of the late Philip DuBois and brother-in-law of the late Letty DuBois.
Service Information: Private services were held from the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 426 Broadway (Rt 129), Lynn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 1 Franklin Street, Lynn, MA 01901. Relatives and friends are encouraged to leave a message of condolence for the family at www.solimine.com
.