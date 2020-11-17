1/1
Elaine C. Murphy
Elaine C. Murphy, 76

1944 - 2020

Manchester, NH and Formerly of Lynn - Elaine C. "Cookie" (Mavros) Murphy, age 76, of Manchester, NH and formerly of Lynn, died on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Elliot Hospital in Manchester, NH following a brief illness. She was the loving and devoted wife of Robert Greene of Manchester, NH. Born in Lynn in 1944, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Mankin) Mavros. She was raised and educated in Lynn and graduated from Lynn Classical High School in 1961. Cookie worked as a retail clerk for many local businesses including K-Mart, Rich's, Bradlees, Marshall's, Stop & Shop, Shaws, Hannafords and others and has lived in New Hampshire for the past 24 years. She loved animals, especially her beloved dog Coco and cat Suzy and always supported the ASPCA. She was an excellent cook, hosted many holiday gatherings with her family and friends and had an extensive doll collection.

In addition to her husband Bob, she was the loving mother of Paul Murphy of Charlotte, NC and Karen Flaherty of Lynn, the beloved "Mema" of her grandsons, James Murphy of Charlotte, NC and Alexander, Andrew, Morgan and Murphy Flaherty all of Lynn, MA. She is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was the sister of the late John, Costa, Eli, Andrew, Alexander, Madeline, Francine and Katherine.

Service Information: A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Pine Grove Cemetery, 145 Boston St., Lynn at 11a.m. Visitation will be on Thursday in the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 426 Broadway (Rt.129), Lynn beginning at 10a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and are required to adhere to the guidelines of the CDC, the State of Massachusetts and the Local Board of Health, which allows up to 40 family and friends in the funeral home at a time and all are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Donations in her memory may be made to the ASPCA at https://secure.aspca.org Directions and online guestbook for family and friends to offer condolences at www.solimine.com


Published in Item Live on Nov. 17, 2020.
November 17, 2020
The Solimine Family and Staff wish to express our sincere sympathy to you. It is our hope that we may be able to make this difficult period more bearable. Please feel free to call on us at anytime, as we are always available for you.
Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway
