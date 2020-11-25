1/1
Elizabeth B. (Burke) Corcoran
Elizabeth B. (Burke) Corcoran, 74

1946 - 2020

Swampscott - Elizabeth B. (Burke) Corcoran, age 74, of Winchester, formerly of Swampscott and Taunton, passed away on November 22, 2020. Born in Salem, MA, she was the daughter of the late Arthur J. and Veronica M. (McGettrick) Burke.

Elizabeth was the third generation of her family raised and educated in Swampscott, and graduated from Swampscott High School. She attended Bridgewater State College and earned her B.S. in Education, and was employed for many years as a Special Education Teacher at the BICO Collaborative.

Liz was known as a mother to all of her children's friends, whether they just enjoyed being around her home, or looked to confide in her. Her children remembered her grace and dignity and said she "never had a bad day" and "was generous to a fault". In that spirit, she embraced her role as grandmother and delighted in her two granddaughters.

Elizabeth is survived by her children: Christine E. Corcoran and husband Dr. Joseph Weinstein of Westwood, Deborah A. Corcoran and husband John Harrington of Winchester. She was the devoted grandmother of Kate and Elizabeth Harrington, the dear sister of Arthur J. Burke and wife Kathy, Fred T. Burke and wife Kathy, all of NC, and is further survived by several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visit briefly with the family at Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., Winchester, on Fri., Nov. 27 from 3-5PM, and are asked to wear masks, practice social- distancing and enter through the front door. A Funeral Mass will be held on Sat., Nov. 28 at 10AM at St. John the Evangelist Church 174 Humphrey St., Swampscott at 10AM. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Boston Rescue Mission, 39 Kingston St., Boston, MA 02111. www.brm.org. www.costellofuneralhome.com

Published in Daily Item on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Costello Funeral Home
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-1730
Memories & Condolences
November 24, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss.My heartfelt sympathy and condolences goes out to the families and friends during this difficult time of grief and pain. I hope that the wonderful promise of the apostle Paul words found in 1 Thessalonians 4:14.can bring the families some comfort.Knowing that there is a wonderful future for the one we have lost in death can be so reassuring.
-GHP/LM
November 23, 2020
Liz was a dear friend. We had so many fun times together, especially our trips to Ogunquit. I will mis her kind, caring ways. Rest In Peace my friend ❤
Mary LoGuidice
Friend
