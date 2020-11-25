Elizabeth B. (Burke) Corcoran, 74
1946 - 2020
Swampscott - Elizabeth B. (Burke) Corcoran, age 74, of Winchester, formerly of Swampscott and Taunton, passed away on November 22, 2020. Born in Salem, MA, she was the daughter of the late Arthur J. and Veronica M. (McGettrick) Burke.
Elizabeth was the third generation of her family raised and educated in Swampscott, and graduated from Swampscott High School. She attended Bridgewater State College and earned her B.S. in Education, and was employed for many years as a Special Education Teacher at the BICO Collaborative.
Liz was known as a mother to all of her children's friends, whether they just enjoyed being around her home, or looked to confide in her. Her children remembered her grace and dignity and said she "never had a bad day" and "was generous to a fault". In that spirit, she embraced her role as grandmother and delighted in her two granddaughters.
Elizabeth is survived by her children: Christine E. Corcoran and husband Dr. Joseph Weinstein of Westwood, Deborah A. Corcoran and husband John Harrington of Winchester. She was the devoted grandmother of Kate and Elizabeth Harrington, the dear sister of Arthur J. Burke and wife Kathy, Fred T. Burke and wife Kathy, all of NC, and is further survived by several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visit briefly with the family at Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., Winchester, on Fri., Nov. 27 from 3-5PM, and are asked to wear masks, practice social- distancing and enter through the front door. A Funeral Mass will be held on Sat., Nov. 28 at 10AM at St. John the Evangelist Church 174 Humphrey St., Swampscott at 10AM. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Boston Rescue Mission, 39 Kingston St., Boston, MA 02111. www.brm.org
. www.costellofuneralhome.com