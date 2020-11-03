Elizabeth Claire Kasle, 90
Lynn - Elizabeth Claire (Noone) Kasle, 90, of Lynn, beloved wife of the late Edward Kasle died peacefully on November 1st. Born and raised in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late John and Bessie (Murray) Noone.
Claire graduated from Saint Mary's Girls High School, class of 1947. Claire was on her high school reunion committee and was a communicant of St. Pius V. Church. She had several jobs over the years, she worked at General Electric, Luther Witham's and finally Rolly's Restaurant, where she was employed for 22 years prior to her retirement.
Claire had a passion for reading. She enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren, as well as her friends and neighbors. Upon her passing, she leaves three surviving members of "The Club". This was a group of twenty plus women who became friends during high school and continued to meet socially for sixty plus years.
Claire is survived by her children: Kim E. Kasle and his wife Janice of Florida, John T. Kasle and his wife Marie of Lynnfield, Robert J. Kasle and his wife Heidi of North Reading, Kevin R. Kasle and his wife Margaret of New York and Ann Sellers and her husband Thomas of Wakefield. She also is survived by her grandchildren: Candice Comito, Ryan, Lauren and Sean Kasle, Samantha, Mackenzie and Delaney Kasle, TJ and Matthew Sellers and great-granddaughter Giuliana Ghiozzi. She also leaves her sisters Eleanor Holland of California and Mary Modugno of Lynn, her cousin Anne (Nancy) Casey of Lynn, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister and brothers Anna McDonald, James Noone, Robert Noone and John Noone Jr.
Service Information: Relative and friends are invited to attend visitation hours at the Nadworny Funeral Home 798 Western Ave. Lynn, MA 01905 Thursday Nov. 6th from 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. A private Funeral Mass of Christian Burial to be held in St. Mary's Church, followed by interment in Pine Grove Cemetery. Due to updated restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic and to adhere to the CDC and the Massachusetts guidelines; social distancing, masks are required and limited to 40 people at a time for visitation. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to St. Mary's High School 35 Tremont St. Lynn, MA 01902. For guest book and directions www.nadwornyfuneralhome.com
