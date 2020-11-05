1/
Evelyn J. Carbone
Evelyn J. Carbone, 91

SAUGUS - Evelyn J. Carbone, 91, loving mother, grandmother great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend died on Sunday, November 1st peacefully at home. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph C. Carbone, Jr., with whom she shared 50 years of marriage.

Born in Boston, Evelyn was the daughter of the late John and Frances (Kelly) McCarthy. She worked for many years at Sears as a sales clerk. Evelyn was a long-time resident of Saugus.

Evelyn is survived by her five children Joseph C Carbone III and Gwen, Edward Carbone and his wife Sue, Richard Carbone and Laurie, Laura D'Eon and her husband Raymond III, Mary Barthelmes and her husband Glenn; eleven grandchildren, Stephen, Tara, Janine, Raymond IV, Allison, Jacqueline, Aimee, Katelyn, Joseph IV, Christopher and Benjamin; many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; her very special sister Christine Donahue and brother in law Bill Donahue and sister in law Ellen Howlett. She was predeceased by many brothers and sisters, John McCarthy, Edward McCarthy, Mary McCannon, Thomas Howlett, Joe Howlett, James Howlett, Eileen Howlett and Frank Howlett.

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinsons.org.

Service Information: At the request of the family services were private. For condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com


Published in Item Live on Nov. 5, 2020.
