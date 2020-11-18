1/1
Rev. Finley H. Chisholm
Rev. Mr. Finley H. Chisholm, 92

Lynn - Rev. Mr. Finley H. Chisholm, age 92 of Lynn, died on Monday, November 16, 2020, peacefully at the Abbott Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the beloved husband of Margaret Ruth (Muise) Chisholm, with whom he shared 69 years of marriage.

Born in Winchester MA, he was the son of the late Hugh and Violet (Seeley) Chisholm. He grew up in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, where he was raised and attended school. In 1950 he returned to Lynn. When after finding a job and getting settled, his betrothed joined him, where they married and raised five children.

Finley worked as a driver for Cushman's Bakery for several years, and then as the Sexton at St. Joseph's Parish, Lynn. He would leave St. Joseph's and begin working as a burner technician for Bettger's Plumbing and Heating in Swampscott, where he developed a love for antique too and unusual items. He would eventually amass a sizeable collection of antiques and oddities that he enjoyed sharing with family and friends. He would eventually return to St. Joseph's Parish and work as the Parish's Sexton until his retirement in 2005.

Finley was ordained a Permanent Deacon in the Archdiocese of Boston at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross on May 28, 1986 by Bernard Cardinal Law. He served St. Joseph's Parish in Lynn from 1986 until 2001 and continued as a Senior Deacon ministering to those in hospitals and nursing homes, as well as to the Carmelite Sisters in Peabody. With his wife, Margaret he led the Pre-Cana Program at St. Joseph's Parish.

He was a Communicant and member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society and a former Scout leader at St. Joseph's Parish, and served as an Assistant Chaplain for the Knights of Columbus Council #70, Lynn. He was also a member of the Order of Mt. Carmelites, and the Clan Chisholm Society. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping with his family, and woodworking.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children; Eric FS Chisholm and his wife Cindy of Beverly, Brian H. Chisholm and his wife Kathleen of Lynn, Mark G. Chisholm and his wife Bonnie of Clarksburg, West Virginia, Kevin D. Chisholm and his wife Elise of Navarre, Florida, and Margaret M. Hansen and her partner Randy Krivitsky of Marblehead, as well as many adored grandchildren great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He also leaves sisters-in-law Ruth Chisholm, Antoinette Cully, and Pauline Muise.

Service Information: Deacon Finley will lie in repose in St. Joseph's Church on Thursday from 4:00PM-6:00PM. His Funeral Mass and Burial will be private. Adherence to all Covid-19 city and state regulations will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Joseph's Parish, 29 Green St. Lynn, MA 01902. Arrangements are under the direction of the Solimine Funeral Homes 426 Broadway, Lynn, MA 01904.


Published in Item Live on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Reposing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
St. Joseph's Church
The Solimine Family and Staff wish to express our sincere sympathy to you. It is our hope that we may be able to make this difficult period more bearable. Please feel free to call on us at anytime, as we are always available for you.
