George Georgopoulos, 73
1947 - 2020
Lynn - George P. Georgopoulos, age 73, of Lynn, died at his residence on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 following a brief illness. He was the loving and devoted husband of Theresa (Burbine) Georgopoulos with whom he shared over 33 years of marriage. Born in Ajion, Greece in 1947, he was the son of the late Peter and Dalila Georgopoulos. He was raised and educated in Greece and served in the Greek Army before immigrating to the United States in the 1970's. George worked as a painter for many local companies for the past 30 years. His was an avid fisherman, enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, watching Western movies and having coffee at the Greek Club with his friends.
In addition to his wife Theresa, George is survived by his children Joshua and Alisha Burbine both of Lynn; his grandchildren, Lucas and Georgia; his sisters, Connie and Angela both of Greece; his brother-in-law Paul Rochon of Lynn and his many nieces and nephews including Pasquale Pescalidis.
Service Information: A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 4p.m. in the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 426 Broadway (Rt. 129), Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and are required to adhere to the guidelines of the CDC, the State of Massachusetts and the Local Board of Health, which allows up to 40 family and friends in the funeral home at a time and all are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Visiting hours are on Tuesday from 4-7p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org
Directions and online guestbook at www.solimine.com