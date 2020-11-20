1/2
George Lougee
George Lougee

1933 - 2020

Lynn - Mr. George Lougee passed away on November 10th, 2020, at the Port Healthcare Center in Newburyport. He was born on September 27th, 1933, in Boston, and was the son of the late Claude and Cecilia (Amirault) Lougee.

A lifelong resident of Lynn, he was a graduate of Lynn English High School where he excelled in playing softball and basketball. He served 18 years with the National Guards, Company C, 101st Engineer Battalion. After approximately 29 years working at the General Electric Company as a machine operator in the Jet Engine and Turbine Divisions, he retired, and pursued his passion of fishing full time. As an avid fisherman, he would often be seen in the ocean waters of Lynn, Nahant, and Winthrop, fishing for blues and stripers, aboard his boat, the LuLu. In the winter months, you could find him ice fishing all over the North Shore. As a hunter for many years, he would join his brothers and friends, and head to Vermont to stay at their favorite hunting spot, "Camp Notown".

George leaves behind his former wife Marcia Lougee, his son Bill Lougee and his wife Cindy, daughter Dale MacCausland and her husband Gary, along with his grandchildren Peter Lougee, Amanda MacCausland, and Jessica Tomlinson and husband Michael, his Godchild Kristen Lougee, and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his sister, Judy Lougee, and brothers, Gilbert, David, Richard, Johnny, and Jimmy Lougee. He is predeceased by his brothers Terrance and Arthur Lougee.

Service Information: At this time, due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be for family only. A celebration of George's life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) Massachusetts Chapter, 72 East Concord Street, Room C3, Boston, MA 02118.

Arrangements by Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple Street, Lynn, MA 01904. To share a memory or leave online condolences please visit www.cuffemcginn.com


Published in Daily Item on Nov. 20, 2020.
November 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cuffe McGinn Funeral Home
