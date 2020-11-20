Georgia (Vromovrisiotou) Hamel, 79
1941 - 2020
Lynn - Mrs. Georgia (Vromovrisiotou) Hamel, 79 years of Lynn, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Salem Hospital after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late John J. Hamel. She was born in Logganikos, Sparta Greece, the daughter of the late Anastasios and Anastasia Vromovrisiotou. She was raised in Greece and came to the United States in 1952.
She spent 45 years in the Petroleum Industry and was working as an accounts payable specialist for Global Partners in Waltham for the past 24 years. Georgia was working until September of this year.
Georgia loved gardening and shopping. Most important to her was her family, they were her world, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Georgia enjoyed traveling often to Nebraska and Greece to visit family and friends.
She is survived by her three children, Anastasia Hamel – St. John and her wife Sandra of Nebraska, John Hamel and his wife Sharon of Lynn and Nicholas Hamel of Lynn. Also survived by her 5 grandchildren Ashley Miller and her husband Levi, Nicholas Hamel and his wife Ali, Amanda Hamel and her Fiancé Justin, Jessica Rich, and Samantha Popowicz as well as 9 great grandchildren, Korissa, Kyler, Kaleb, Natalee, Karter, Robert, Jacob, Kenadee, and Justin, Jr. She also leaves two sisters, Maria Lantzakis and her husband John of Rowley and Irene Georgeles and her husband Taki of Athens, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is the sister of the late Athanasia "Soula" Calavritinos and Toula Vromovrisiotou.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Lynn at 10:00 Followed by services at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery. Visiting hours are on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway, Lynn. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends at a time. Donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church 54 South Common Street, Lynn, MA 01902. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
.