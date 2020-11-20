1/1
Georgia (Vromovrisiotou) Hamel
Georgia (Vromovrisiotou) Hamel, 79

1941 - 2020

Lynn - Mrs. Georgia (Vromovrisiotou) Hamel, 79 years of Lynn, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Salem Hospital after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late John J. Hamel. She was born in Logganikos, Sparta Greece, the daughter of the late Anastasios and Anastasia Vromovrisiotou. She was raised in Greece and came to the United States in 1952.

She spent 45 years in the Petroleum Industry and was working as an accounts payable specialist for Global Partners in Waltham for the past 24 years. Georgia was working until September of this year.

Georgia loved gardening and shopping. Most important to her was her family, they were her world, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Georgia enjoyed traveling often to Nebraska and Greece to visit family and friends.

She is survived by her three children, Anastasia Hamel – St. John and her wife Sandra of Nebraska, John Hamel and his wife Sharon of Lynn and Nicholas Hamel of Lynn. Also survived by her 5 grandchildren Ashley Miller and her husband Levi, Nicholas Hamel and his wife Ali, Amanda Hamel and her Fiancé Justin, Jessica Rich, and Samantha Popowicz as well as 9 great grandchildren, Korissa, Kyler, Kaleb, Natalee, Karter, Robert, Jacob, Kenadee, and Justin, Jr. She also leaves two sisters, Maria Lantzakis and her husband John of Rowley and Irene Georgeles and her husband Taki of Athens, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is the sister of the late Athanasia "Soula" Calavritinos and Toula Vromovrisiotou.

Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Lynn at 10:00 Followed by services at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery. Visiting hours are on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway, Lynn. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends at a time. Donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church 54 South Common Street, Lynn, MA 01902. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com.


Published in Daily Item on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway
NOV
24
Funeral
10:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
NOV
24
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 595-1492
Memories & Condolences
November 20, 2020
The Solimine Family and Staff wish to express our sincere sympathy to you. It is our hope that we may be able to make this difficult period more bearable. Please feel free to call on us at anytime, as we are always available for you.
Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway
November 18, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
