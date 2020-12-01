Glenn A. Messinger



Swampscott - MESSINGER Glenn A. of Swampscott died November 25, 2020 after a lengthy illness.



Born in Lynn, He was the son of the late Arthur R. and Nancy A. (Myers) Messinger and was a lifelong resident of Swampscott. He graduated from Swampscott High School Class of 1971 and attended North Shore Community College. He was an avid genealogist researching his own family as well as many Swampscott families. He co-authored "Henry Messinger of Boston 1637" which researched his own family back to the early settlers of Boston. He did extensive research on his mothers side of the family bringing him back to the early settlers of Marblehead. He was a former member of the Essex Society of Genealogists and the New England Historical and Genealogical Society of Boston.



He was communicant of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Swampscott and was Eucharistic minister as well as a member of its famed "Dawn Patrol" He also held membership in the Knights of Columbus-Swampscott Council #3856.



He was employed by the Internal Revenue Service both in Boston and Andover. He was also employed by the Dept. of Immigration and Naturalization and the Dept. of Homeland Security in Boston. He also worked part time for the Langham Hotel, Boston.



Brother of Richard A. Messinger of Marblehead, Charles W. Messinger of Marblehead, Ellen J. Hughes of Peabody, and the late Russell A. Messinger. Uncle of Danielle M. Messinger of Amesbury. Dear friend of Julia A. Sweeney of Wellesley and Eileen P. Zeller of Swampscott.



Service Information: Visiting hours will be held in the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 477 Washington St. (Rt. 16) WELLESLEY on Tuesday, December 1st from 4-7pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church, Humphrey St. Swampscott on Wednesday, December 2nd at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited, please follow all Covid-19 guidelines. Interment Swampscott Cemetery. Flowers will be appreciated.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.



