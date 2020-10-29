Gwen (Gwendolyn) Augenstein-Burns
1930 - 2020
Saugus - Gwen (Gwendolyn) Augenstein-Burns passed away peacefully on Oct. 20, 2020 in Avon Lake, OH. Born on July 7th, 1930 to Stanley and Geraldine (Hatton) Yoe of Columbus, Ohio, Gwen graduated from high school and went on to attend The Ohio State University. During her first year at Ohio State, Gwen met Edmund Augenstein. The couple married after Ed's graduation and moved to Lynn, MA where Ed had accepted a job with General Electric. Ed and Gwen eventually moved to Saugus, MA and raised 4 children, Barbara, Beverly, Beth, and Donald. Gwen lived in Saugus until 2017, when she moved to Ohio to be near her son's family.
Gwen's first husband Ed passed away suddenly in 1980. Her deep Christian faith combined with the love and strength from her children and her church family at Austin Square Baptist Church helped her to endure the difficult years after Ed's death. Gwen remained active at Austin Square Baptist church, directing the church choir, managing the library, and teaching Sunday School. She loved all of her fellow members, young and old, and they remained her dearest friends.
In 1988, Gwen married John Burns and they spent 11 happy years together. Gwen managed to lure the talented John to Austin Square where he became the head organist. Together, they greatly enjoyed celebrating holidays, with the Burns' children, Pam, John, Debbie and Carolyn, and the Augenstein children and grandchildren. Gwen was also an avid supporter of her grandsons' many sports games, driving back and forth from Saugus to New Hampshire. John passed away in 1999.
During Gwen's last 15 years in Saugus, she opened her house to Leona Mienwipia and her daughter, Koze, who were her dear friends and a third family for her.
Gwen will be dearly missed by her children, Barbara (John) Fretz, Beverly (Ed) Thorel, Beth Dunham, Don (Cahssey) Augenstein; 8 grandchildren, Jonathon Fretz, Michael (Kaitlin) Dunham, Matthew (Kristen) Dunham, Dana (Blake) Smith, Erica Augenstein, Tom Augenstein, Karen Augenstein and Mary Augenstein; as well as 2 great-grandchildren Augustus Dunham and Noah Dunham.
A graveside service will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Lake St, Peabody to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. All attendees are required to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing as well. Arrangements were made by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, Peabody. In memory of Gwen and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Austin Square Baptist Church, 10 Keslar Ave, Lynn, MA 01905.