The world has lost a buddy. I know St Peter welcomed him like most...hey hey hey it's Harry J. Truly a great man. Shared so many afternoons on his deck solving the world's problems. We could do that because Harry J always said we won the lottery when we are born in n America. I won the lottery because you are my friend. My sincerest condolences to MB, Emily, Sara, B, Smith and Gabby. Godspeed Harry J.

Michael Durant

Friend