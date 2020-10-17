Harold G. Janakas, 65
1954 - 2020
Lynnfield - Harold G. Janakas, best known to his friends and family as "Harry J," passed away peacefully with his girls by his side on October 9, 2020 after a courageous and well fought battle with Alzheimer's dementia. He was 65 years old.
Born in Beverly on November 30, 1954 he was the son of the late James and Beatrice (Theriault) Janakas.
Harry J was a longtime Lynnfield resident, having moved to town in 1993 to raise his family. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Church. He had previously lived in Lynn and Swampscott. Early in his career Harry J was the proud co-owner of Norman Office Supply in Gloucester before shifting gears and turning to a career as an auditor for the Defense Department and then working as a procurement agent for Hanscomb Air Force Base until his retirement in 2014.
An avid New England sports fan, Harry J could hardly be recognized without wearing the baseball hat of one of the local sports teams. Though he supported all the local franchises, the Bruins were his favorite; as a hockey player himself and beautiful skater, Bobby Orr was Harry J's hero. He also loved to run and to hike, most especially enjoying his numerous runs of the Falmouth Road Race and climbs of Mount Washington in New Hampshire. A true outdoorsman, he loved his yard, vegetable gardening, and talking about the constellations while stargazing. Above all, he enjoyed spending time on his back deck with family and friends and listening to The Beatles, of which he was a lifelong fan.
He is survived by his devoted and beloved wife Mary Beth (Flynn) Janakas; his loving daughters: Emily Brunelle and her husband Brian of East Boston and Sara Janakas and her partner Gaby Jimenez of New Jersey, both formerly of Lynnfield; his grandson, Smith Brunelle; his sister Joyce DeAndrade and her husband Tony of Byfield and their daughter Melissa; his sister-in-law Margie Janakas of Salem; his brother-in-law, Ted Flynn and his wife Donna of Duxbury; as well as many other extended family and countless friends. He was predeceased by his beloved brother, Chris Janakas.
Service Information: Services have concluded: a Funeral Mass was celebrated in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, corner of Grove & Salem Sts., Lynnfield on Tuesday Visitation for relatives and friends was held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452.