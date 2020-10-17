1/
Harold G. Janakas
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold G. Janakas, 65

1954 - 2020

Lynnfield - Harold G. Janakas, best known to his friends and family as "Harry J," passed away peacefully with his girls by his side on October 9, 2020 after a courageous and well fought battle with Alzheimer's dementia. He was 65 years old.

Born in Beverly on November 30, 1954 he was the son of the late James and Beatrice (Theriault) Janakas.

Harry J was a longtime Lynnfield resident, having moved to town in 1993 to raise his family. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Church. He had previously lived in Lynn and Swampscott. Early in his career Harry J was the proud co-owner of Norman Office Supply in Gloucester before shifting gears and turning to a career as an auditor for the Defense Department and then working as a procurement agent for Hanscomb Air Force Base until his retirement in 2014.

An avid New England sports fan, Harry J could hardly be recognized without wearing the baseball hat of one of the local sports teams. Though he supported all the local franchises, the Bruins were his favorite; as a hockey player himself and beautiful skater, Bobby Orr was Harry J's hero. He also loved to run and to hike, most especially enjoying his numerous runs of the Falmouth Road Race and climbs of Mount Washington in New Hampshire. A true outdoorsman, he loved his yard, vegetable gardening, and talking about the constellations while stargazing. Above all, he enjoyed spending time on his back deck with family and friends and listening to The Beatles, of which he was a lifelong fan.

He is survived by his devoted and beloved wife Mary Beth (Flynn) Janakas; his loving daughters: Emily Brunelle and her husband Brian of East Boston and Sara Janakas and her partner Gaby Jimenez of New Jersey, both formerly of Lynnfield; his grandson, Smith Brunelle; his sister Joyce DeAndrade and her husband Tony of Byfield and their daughter Melissa; his sister-in-law Margie Janakas of Salem; his brother-in-law, Ted Flynn and his wife Donna of Duxbury; as well as many other extended family and countless friends. He was predeceased by his beloved brother, Chris Janakas.

Service Information: Services have concluded: a Funeral Mass was celebrated in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, corner of Grove & Salem Sts., Lynnfield on Tuesday Visitation for relatives and friends was held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Item Live on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
7813349966
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
October 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss!! I worked with Harry for years, hr made it a better place; he was a great guy and I know he will be missed! May you find comfort and happiness in your memories of him, I know I will.
Donna Murphy
Friend
October 13, 2020
With our deepest sympathy from Ave Maria Parish, St Maria Goretti and Our Lady of the Assumption church, staff, parishioners and the Ministry of Consolation our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
MImistry of Consolation
October 12, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kelly Negri
October 12, 2020
Mary Beth...Pat and I send our condolences to you and your family...Remember the joy and love of his family and friends...Remember the good times...Rejoice in his memory...Our love to you and family... Pat & Bob Nash...Rockland, ME...October 12. 2020
Robert Nash
Friend
October 11, 2020
"Honky Hare" and "Habu". We have known you for more than 45 years. You have had a life surrounded by your beautiful girls--all three of them. May you rest in peace and may their hearts always be full of cherished memories. xo
Anne Paradise
Family
October 10, 2020
Our deepest condolences. Harold and I grew up together, playing hockey in junior high and high school together. Hanging out at his house and playing pool in the cellar and Camping at Sebago Lake. Years later getting together once in awhile to play cards at your house. You will be greatly missed my friend.
Timothy Willimas
Friend
October 10, 2020
Harold and I grew up in the Veterans Project in the early years of our lives.We stayed lifelong friends to the very end.Marybeth and my wife Karen worked together for many years at Salem Hospital and two of our four children Greg and Emily were born days apart at Salem Hospital together.Harold you will be missed by our family.
Paul Chambers
Friend
October 9, 2020
The world has lost a buddy. I know St Peter welcomed him like most...hey hey hey it's Harry J. Truly a great man. Shared so many afternoons on his deck solving the world's problems. We could do that because Harry J always said we won the lottery when we are born in n America. I won the lottery because you are my friend. My sincerest condolences to MB, Emily, Sara, B, Smith and Gabby. Godspeed Harry J.
Michael Durant
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved