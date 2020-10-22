1/1
Harriet (Matthias) Murphy
Harriet ( Matthias ) Murphy, 68

Lynn - Harriet ( Matthias ) Murphy, 68, formerly of Lynn passed away October 8 2020 at the Dignity Care Medical Center of Los Angeles California after a lengthy illness . Harriet was in the Healthcare field for many years. She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Harriet Matthias of Abington, Massachusetts.

She leaves behind her son Kevin Pollock of Myrtle Beach South Carolina. Six brothers Robert and Rosemary Matthias of Lynn, Richard Matthias of Salem, Ronald and Carol Matthias of Yucca Valley California, Edward Matthias of Middleboro, Kenneth and Stacy Matthias of Lynn Michael and Diane Matthias of Concord New Hampshire and many nieces and nephews.

Service Information: Private services will be provided by Neptune and Trident Society whereupon at her request ashes will be scattered at sea.

Published in Item Live on Oct. 22, 2020.
