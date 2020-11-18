Harvey W. Robinson, 95
1925 - 2020
Lynn - Mr. Harvey W. Robinson, 95 years of Lynn, died on Sunday, November 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Harvey died on his Mother's Birthday. He was the husband of Mrs. Winnifred "Winnie" (Tolman) Robinson, with whom he celebrated 71 years of marriage. He was born in Lynn, raised in Lynn, graduated Lynn English High School, and spent his 95 years of life in Lynn. He was the son of the late Henry W. and Lena M. (Clark) Robinson.
He was a Veteran of the US Army during WWII, enlisting in 1942. He was a Tech Sergeant with the 569th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion. He was stationed in England, France and Germany before his discharge in 1946. Harvey was a member of the Lynn Historical Society, the Friends of Lynn Woods, the American Legion. His many interests included the Civil War Round Table of the North Shore, B and M Model Railroad Operators and the Boy Scouts serving as a Scout Leader. He and his wife Winnie enjoyed Square Dancing and were members of the Shin diggers and the Sea Side Steppers.
Harvey was a sign painter and owned Lewis of Lynn Signs. He was a talented artist who designed and created many area commercial signs, primarily in the Lynn and North Shore area.
In addition to his wife He is survived by his sons, Dean Robinson and his wife Marsha, and Gary Robinson and his wife Ann all of Lynn. He leaves his grandchildren, Scott Robinson and his wife Kristiina, Dana Robinson , Andrew "AJ" Robinson and his wife Erin, Michael Robinson, and Christine Dwan, his great grandchildren Jameson and Miles Dwan, Colby Stevens, Thomas, Avery and Eli Robinson. He was the grandfather of the late Matthew, Joseph and Alyse Robinson.
His memorial service will held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 426 Broadway (Rte. 129) Lynn. A visitation period will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. In accordance with the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends at a time. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Care Dimensions
, 75 Sylvan Street Suite 102 B, Danvers, MA 01923 or Friends of the Lynn Woods, P.O. Box 8216, Lynn , MA 01904. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
.