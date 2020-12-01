Henry Pilgulski, 86
1934 - 2020
Salem -
PIGULSKI, Henry A. of Salem Massachusetts died Thursday, November 26th surrounded by his loved ones at his bedside in Swampscott, Massachusetts.
Henry was born in Chelsea Massachusetts to his mother Gladys and father Anthony on March 31,1934
and was the eldest of two sons.
Henry graduated from Chelsea High School in 1951 and from there he joined the National Guard. He continued to educate himself to be a Master Electrician where he started his own electrical contracting business. And then, being semi-retired, he became teacher at Lynn Vocational Technical High School.
Henry was preceded in death by his wife Gladys, father Anthony, mother Gladys and brother Edward.
Henry is survived by his family: Peter and Sandra Pigulski of Peabody, MA, Stephan and Charlene Pigulski of Kingston, NH, Patrick and Solange Pigulski of Salem, MA, David Sylvanowicz and Kathleen of Byfield, MA and Ann Pigulski of Dover, NH and his nine Grandchildren and one Great Grandchild.
Henry's visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2nd at 10 a.m. in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.) EVERETT. He will be laid to rest with his wife at St. Mary's Cemetery in Salem, MA. Contributions in Henry's memory to the American Diabetes Association
, 260 Cochituate Rd., #200, Framingham, MA 01701 would be sincerely appreciated.
Service Information: Graveside Service Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 St. Mary Cemetery, Salem 12;15 p.m.