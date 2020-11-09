So sorry for your loss. I never met her but my dad James Melvin used to fill the greeting cards in Tewksbury store and she would always say hi to him. He really liked her and he had me print out my family recipes for her. She was always so good to my dad, giving him gift cards and taking time to talk to him. She was a sweet person he said. I am sure they will meet in heaven and bake the recipes up there or she will bake and my dad enjoy her baking :)

Jean Melvin

Acquaintance