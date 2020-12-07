To The Hughes Family,

Please know you are all in my thoughts during this difficult time.Cherish all the wonderful times you shared with Jim/Dad.Whether it was School event,a basketball game , or a night on Children’s Island he was the proudest dad filled with love for all his girls .Whenever I would see mom and dad you would feel the love and devotion they shared through the years. Sending you all my condolences and keeping you in my thoughts.

Kimberly (Sawin) Staples

Friend