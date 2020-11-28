James M. Nabozny, 75



1944 - 2020



Salem - James M. Nabozny, 75, of Rutland died November 19, 2020 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a long illness.



He was born in Salem, MA December 11, 1944 the son of John and Ruth (Connelly) Nabozny.



He was a graduate of Salem High School, class of 1962 and then served our country in the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army Reserves during the Vietnam era.



He then went on to college and received his Associates degree in business.



He was employed at General Electric in Rutland until his retirement as a supervisor.



He enjoyed cars, playing golf, loved cooking, but his passion was playing guitar.



Surviving are his wife Cindy Nabozny of Rutland, two daughters, Hayes (Loriann) Salaverry and her husband Matt and Pam Laccour and husband Chris, one son, J. Mike Nabozny; grandchildren, Anabelle, Austin and Shelby; one sister Virginia Richard and two brothers, Richard Nabozny and John Nabozny, nieces and nephews.



He was pre-deceased by his parents and by a brother Robert Nabozny.



Service Information: Private funeral services were held at the convenience of his family.



Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.



