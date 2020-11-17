Jean Elizabeth Hosker, 88
Mansfield - Jean Elizabeth Hosker made a quick and graceful exit from this life on November 12th, two weeks shy of her 89th birthday. The cause of death was complications from Alzheimer's, with which Jean courageously fought for the last nine years.
Jean was born to Gladys (Hamlin) and James E. Sharp in Swampscott, MA. She spent her adult life in Nahant, MA, Lousville, KY and Austin, TX but Swampscott was always her home and her heart.
She graduated from Salem Hospital School of Nursing and worked for several years before staying home to raise her children. She never missed a concert, a sporting event or an opportunity to straighten a tie.
She volunteered with the Meals on Wheels program and was a wedding coordinator at St. John's Parish in Swampscott. She loved to read good books and cheer on the Red Sox. She was always well dressed and ready to go out to eat at a moment's notice.
She was loved dearly by her husband of 66 years, James Hosker, who passed away a mere 6 months ago due to Covid-19. They were each other's constant companions, through multiple children, varied careers and many adventures.
Jean had numerous friends and was a good listener to everyone, from people she knew and loved to those she just happened to sit next to at an event. All were Jean's good pals.
Jean was pre-deceased by her brother, James, "Teddy" Sharp. She leaves behind three children and their significant others; Mary Elizabeth and James Finnigan of Rio Verde, AZ, Kaitlyn and John Cronin of Franklin, MA and Jamie Hosker and Meg Cooledge of Gloucester, MA. She loved her grandchildren, Kiara, Darragh, Molly and Caleigh Cronin. She adored Tommy Hosker and Kathi Kougias and her grand-nephews Kristian and Harrison, as well as her beloved niece Charlene Cox-Stansbury and many other relatives, nieces and nephews. She had a special place in her heart for Jay and Maureen Locke and their beautiful family.
Jean's family will be forever grateful to the staff of The Village at Willow Crossings in Mansfield, MA for all of the attention and care they showered upon Jean during her 4 years in residence.
Service Information: A graveside service will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery in Nahant at 11am on Saturday, November 21st. A memorial mass will take place at a later, more safe date. In lieu of flowers, you may donate in Jean's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
. Arrangements are under the direction of the Solimine Funeral Homes Lynn, MA. Directions and guestbook at ww.solimine.com