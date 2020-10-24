1/1
Joan M. (Williams) Belliveau
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan M. (Williams) Belliveau, 69

1951 - 2020

Lynn - Joan M. (Williams) Belliveau, age 69, of Lynn, passed away on Wednesday after a period of declining health. She was the wife of Roger A. Belliveau, with whom she shared 50 years of marriage. Born in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late Harry C. and Joanna M. (Frasca) Williams. A lifelong Lynn resident, she was a graduate of Lynn English High School, class of 1969.

Joan had worked as a bookkeeper for All Welding in Lynn until her retirement. She was the head of the Lynn English High School, class of 1969, 45th reunion committee. She was an avid reader and had also enjoyed bowling. Joan was a doting grandmother who enjoyed taking care of her beloved grandson.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Michelle Belliveau of Lynn, her grandson, Brandon Robinson of Lynn; her sister; Denise Williams of Peabody; her brother, Harry C. Williams, Jr of Londonderry, NH; as well as many nieces and nephews and one great- niece.

Service Information: Her visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 12-3PM in the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 426 Broadway (Rt 129), Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of MA and the CDC, the visitation will be limited to 40 people in the funeral home at a time. Her service and burial will be private. Those who prefer may make donations in Joan's memory to the Institute of Transplantation at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, 41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Item Live on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 595-1492
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
October 23, 2020
Michelle
Wishing you and your family strength and peace during this time. Joan will be truly be missed.
Heidi
October 23, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 23, 2020
You were a funny, warm and wonderful woman and loved by many. We will all miss you and think of you often.

Will always remember Delete! ( Favorite button on her phone!)

Much love to Roger, Michelle and Brandon xoxo




Lisa and Ronnie
Lisa and Ronnie
Friend
October 23, 2020
Michelle may the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Tammy
Coworker
October 23, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tammy West
October 23, 2020
RIP Joan I will miss you ,my sister, my friend
Joan Belliveau
Family
October 24, 2020
The Solimine Family and Staff wish to express our sincere sympathy to you. It is our hope that we may be able to make this difficult period more bearable. Please feel free to call on us at anytime, as we are always available for you.
Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved