Joan M. (Williams) Belliveau, 69
1951 - 2020
Lynn - Joan M. (Williams) Belliveau, age 69, of Lynn, passed away on Wednesday after a period of declining health. She was the wife of Roger A. Belliveau, with whom she shared 50 years of marriage. Born in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late Harry C. and Joanna M. (Frasca) Williams. A lifelong Lynn resident, she was a graduate of Lynn English High School, class of 1969.
Joan had worked as a bookkeeper for All Welding in Lynn until her retirement. She was the head of the Lynn English High School, class of 1969, 45th reunion committee. She was an avid reader and had also enjoyed bowling. Joan was a doting grandmother who enjoyed taking care of her beloved grandson.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Michelle Belliveau of Lynn, her grandson, Brandon Robinson of Lynn; her sister; Denise Williams of Peabody; her brother, Harry C. Williams, Jr of Londonderry, NH; as well as many nieces and nephews and one great- niece.
Service Information: Her visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 12-3PM in the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 426 Broadway (Rt 129), Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of MA and the CDC, the visitation will be limited to 40 people in the funeral home at a time. Her service and burial will be private. Those who prefer may make donations in Joan's memory to the Institute of Transplantation at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, 41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com